Aamir Liaqat Hussain's Death: ECP Issues Schedule For By-polls On Seat Fell Vacant

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

The ECP has issues schedule under which the by-polls would be held on July 27.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued the schedule for a by-election on Karachi's National Assembly seat, NA-245, which fell vacant after demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The 51-year old politician and tv host passed away on last Thursday.

The ECP issues schedule under which the by-polls would be held on July 27.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to June 24.

The election commissioner said that Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

