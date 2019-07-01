Aamir Liaquat trolls Major Adnan Sami over Pak-India peace message

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

In his tweet on Sunday, Adnan Sami said he is loving the vibe in the stadium and around the world with Pakistani fans supporting India in today’s match.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Singer Adnan Sami, who was heavily trolled on social media for supporting the Indian claimed surgical strike 2, was delighted to see Pakistani fans supporting India in the world cup match against England on Sunday.

“God bless #peace, #love & #brotherhood! There’s nothing more beautiful than loving each other! 😘😘🤗🤗💖💖🥰🥰 #INDvENG” he wrote.

Adnan Sami, who originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship, has time and again vowed allegiance to India.

But Pakistanis keep trolling him, referring to him as Pakistan's secret agent and have given him the name ‘Major Adnan Sami’.

Keeping up with the joke, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and tv host Aamir Liaquat responded to Adnan Sami, saying, “Major Sahib please focus on the duties assigned by Pakistan Intelligence Agencies to You.

Do not forget that you have an honourary rank of #Major”

The trolling began when Adnan Sami lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) intrusion into Pakistani territory in February.

“The Force Is With You” @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC .#HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind .” he wrote in his tweet.

This was followed by Pakistani trolls who termed him ‘a secret agent of Pakistan in India’as Adnan Sami originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship.

In a rare exception, Pakistani fans supported India on Sunday in its world cup match against England as if England's loss would have increased Pakistan's chances to qualify for semi-finals.

But to the disappointment of Indian and Pakistani fans alike, India lost to England by 31 runs.

With England qualifying for the semi-finals, it has got tough for Pakistan to still make their way to the top four.