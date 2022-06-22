Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter have petitioned the court to halt the exhumation and postmortem process.

A municipal court's decision to conduct an autopsy on well-known TV personality Dr. Aamir LIaquat Hussain was challenged by the family before the Sindh High Court (SHC) .

Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter have petitioned the court to halt the exhumation and postmortem, which were scheduled to take place on June 23.

The matter will be heard today by a two-member SHC bench.

The post-mortem on the televangelist's body, who passed unexpectedly earlier this month in strange circumstances, was ordered by Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon on June 20.

Apart from Aamir Liaquat’s family, a lot of people on social media have opposed the idea of exhumation and postmortem of the late tv personality.

On the basis of a court order, a six-member medical board was established for the autopsy. Dr. Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, was named its director.

The petition of a citizen requesting the autopsy of the anchorperson was approved by the court magistrate.

According to the petition, Hussain's untimely demise has stoked rumors among his followers that he was murdered over a land dispute.

The court had argued that the law must be followed if the death is suspicious and there is concern that a crime may have been committed.