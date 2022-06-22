UrduPoint.com

Aamir Liaquat's Family Contacts SHC To Oppose The Autopsy

Sameer Tahir Published June 22, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter have petitioned the court to halt the exhumation and postmortem process.

A municipal court's decision to conduct an autopsy on well-known TV personality Dr. Aamir LIaquat Hussain was challenged by the family before the Sindh High Court (SHC) .

Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter have petitioned the court to halt the exhumation and postmortem, which were scheduled to take place on June 23.

The matter will be heard today by a two-member SHC bench.

The post-mortem on the televangelist's body, who passed unexpectedly earlier this month in strange circumstances, was ordered by Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon on June 20.

Apart from Aamir Liaquat’s family, a lot of people on social media have opposed the idea of exhumation and postmortem of the late tv personality.

On the basis of a court order, a six-member medical board was established for the autopsy. Dr. Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, was named its director.

The petition of a citizen requesting the autopsy of the anchorperson was approved by the court magistrate.

According to the petition, Hussain's untimely demise has stoked rumors among his followers that he was murdered over a land dispute.

The court had argued that the law must be followed if the death is suspicious and there is concern that a crime may have been committed.

Related Topics

Police Social Media May June Family TV From Court

Recent Stories

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after p ..

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after poll blow

10 hours ago
 Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: ..

Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: Khursheed Shah

10 hours ago
 Decision to fix hours for commercial operations ta ..

Decision to fix hours for commercial operations taken to save energy: Rana Sanau ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.