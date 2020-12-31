‘Aamir Liqat Hussain divorced me on phone at request of Tuba,’: says his ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal, describing it very ‘traumatic’.

(@fidahassanain)

Syeda Bushra Iqbal who is Islamic Research scholar, host and lawyer says she has rested her case to Almighty Allah.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Syeda Bushra Iqbal, the wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain, said that the politician divorced her over the phone, describing it “painful” for her and their children.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal who is very learned lady took to Twitter and shared the sad news of divorce.

She said it was time to make some clarity about her relationship with PTI leader, saying that he had divorced her.

She wrote: “However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it infront of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I.

I rest my case to Allah,”.

Aamir Liqaqat Hussain who is also known tv host had revealed his marriage with Tuba two years ago just after the wedding pictures went viral on social media.

People are coming up with different reaction on his decision of divorcing Syeda Bushra Iqbal.