UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Aamir Liqat Hussain Divorced Me On Phone At Request Of Tuba,’: Says His Ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal, Describing It Very ‘traumatic’.

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:29 PM

‘Aamir Liqat Hussain divorced me on phone at request of Tuba,’: says his ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal, describing it very ‘traumatic’.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal who is Islamic Research scholar, host and lawyer says she has rested her case to Almighty Allah.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Syeda Bushra Iqbal, the wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain, said that the politician divorced her over the phone, describing it “painful” for her and their children.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal who is very learned lady took to Twitter and shared the sad news of divorce.

She said it was time to make some clarity about her relationship with PTI leader, saying that he had divorced her.

She wrote: “However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it infront of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I.

I rest my case to Allah,”.

Aamir Liqaqat Hussain who is also known tv host had revealed his marriage with Tuba two years ago just after the wedding pictures went viral on social media.

People are coming up with different reaction on his decision of divorcing Syeda Bushra Iqbal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Twitter Marriage Divorce Wife TV Sad

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds two new aircraft

1 minute ago

Halal Foods in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

PCF lifts ban on Army, WAPDA pedallers

19 minutes ago

Cambodia resumes sports activities after community ..

19 minutes ago

Seven arrested, narcotics,weapon seized in sargodh ..

19 minutes ago

Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.