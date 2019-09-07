Aamir Mahmood Kayani discuss Muharram security arrangements

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani on Saturday discussed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Rawalpindi Division management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani on Saturday discussed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Rawalpindi Division management.

A detailed briefing was given by the administration regarding the preparations of Muharram al-Haram throughout the division, said a press release.

Special measures taken regarding security were also discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Aamir Mahmood Kayani said Muharram-ul-Haram was one of the most important events of Islamic history which commemorates the everlasting sacrifices of Karbala and Ahl-e-Bayt (AS).

He said extensive measures were essential to ensure peace on the occasion of Yom e Ashur.

The arrangements had so far been closely reviewed with the district administration to deal with any emergency.

The meeting was told that the Rawalpindi division administration, including the police, had finalized a strategy to keep all organizations alert and vibrant.It is important to note that the meeting also constituted a strategy for information exchange and prompt quick action among all stakeholders.

Vice President of PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Provincial Ministers Fayyaz Hussain Chauhan, Ijaz Khan Jazi and Yasser Humayun, members of National and Provincial assemblies from Rawalpindi Division, were also part of the meeting.