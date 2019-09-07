UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aamir Mahmood Kayani Discuss Muharram Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Aamir Mahmood Kayani discuss Muharram security arrangements

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani on Saturday discussed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Rawalpindi Division management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani on Saturday discussed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and Rawalpindi Division management.

A detailed briefing was given by the administration regarding the preparations of Muharram al-Haram throughout the division, said a press release.

Special measures taken regarding security were also discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Aamir Mahmood Kayani said Muharram-ul-Haram was one of the most important events of Islamic history which commemorates the everlasting sacrifices of Karbala and Ahl-e-Bayt (AS).

He said extensive measures were essential to ensure peace on the occasion of Yom e Ashur.

The arrangements had so far been closely reviewed with the district administration to deal with any emergency.

The meeting was told that the Rawalpindi division administration, including the police, had finalized a strategy to keep all organizations alert and vibrant.It is important to note that the meeting also constituted a strategy for information exchange and prompt quick action among all stakeholders.

Vice President of PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Provincial Ministers Fayyaz Hussain Chauhan, Ijaz Khan Jazi and Yasser Humayun, members of National and Provincial assemblies from Rawalpindi Division, were also part of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Exchange Alert Karbala Rawalpindi All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Corps Commander, Chief Minister lay floral wreath ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Army, media projecting 2 individuals from A ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister appreciates Law & Parliamentary Aff ..

3 minutes ago

City Police Station Abbottabad recovers stolen 300 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has option of closing air space to Indian ..

15 minutes ago

Nephrology Ward, up-gradation of Waste Center inau ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.