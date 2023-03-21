Aamir Mir visits free flour distribution point in Murree to review arrangements

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir on Tuesday visited free flour distribution point in Murree and reviewed the arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir on Tuesday visited free flour distribution point in Murree and reviewed the arrangements.

He also checked the facilities at the free flour point and inquired about the free flour scheme from the citizens.

Aamir Mir directed the authorities concerned to deal with the citizens politely and facilitate them. Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.

The administration should ensure supply of flour in minimum time, he said adding, the government had launched the free flour scheme to provide relief to the common man.

He informed that nearly 100 million people of Punjab would benefit from the free flour scheme.

He said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

The number of free four points would soon be increased for the convenience of the public, Aamir Mir said and informed that the citizens can check their eligibility for the free flour scheme by sending a text message on 8070.

All the citizens registered under the Benazir Income Support Program were eligible for free flour scheme, he added.