AAOU 37th Int'l Conference Kicks Off At AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

AAOU 37th Int'l conference kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is holding 37th annual conference of Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU).

The three-day conference, starting from October 15, will bring together renowned education experts from over 20 countries, including Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, China, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

The 37th AAOU will kick off with a pre-workshop today, October 14, featuring participation from various international delegations.

The inaugural session is scheduled for tomorrow, October 15, at 9 AM, with the Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, serving as the chief guest.

Professor Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, emphasized that the conference aimed to address future challenges in the education sector and to generate recommendations for enhancing social and economic development through effective educational strategies.

Dr Zahid Majid, the conference coordinator, noted, "The event will attract approximately 80 international experts from 20 countries, alongside more than 200 Pakistani educators."

Notable keynote speakers will include scholars from Canada, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

This significant gathering aims to foster dialogue and collaboration in the field of distance education, aiming to improve educational practices and accessibility worldwide.

