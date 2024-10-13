AAOU 37th Int'l Conference Kicks Off At AIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is holding 37th annual conference of Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU).
The three-day conference, starting from October 15, will bring together renowned education experts from over 20 countries, including Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, China, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.
The 37th AAOU will kick off with a pre-workshop today, October 14, featuring participation from various international delegations.
The inaugural session is scheduled for tomorrow, October 15, at 9 AM, with the Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, serving as the chief guest.
Professor Dr.
Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, emphasized that the conference aimed to address future challenges in the education sector and to generate recommendations for enhancing social and economic development through effective educational strategies.
Dr Zahid Majid, the conference coordinator, noted, "The event will attract approximately 80 international experts from 20 countries, alongside more than 200 Pakistani educators."
Notable keynote speakers will include scholars from Canada, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, and Pakistan.
This significant gathering aims to foster dialogue and collaboration in the field of distance education, aiming to improve educational practices and accessibility worldwide.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor urges PTI to defer protest call in national interest8 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 38 gamblers in Hassanabdal38 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad Monday for a four-day visit58 minutes ago
-
Three girls colleges get buses58 minutes ago
-
Caste system remains deep-rooted issue in India: Report58 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction58 minutes ago
-
ICT’s public parks in dilapidated state due to poor maintenance58 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list58 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to implementing comprehensive strategies to mitigate risks associated with natural di ..1 hour ago
-
Police rescue mentally retarded boy from captor1 hour ago
-
Shah Farman resigns as senior Advisor to KP CM1 hour ago
-
'Toli Peer' emerges as top tourist destination in Azad Kashmir's Poonch Distt2 hours ago