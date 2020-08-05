UrduPoint.com
AAOU Holds Int'l Webinar On Responding COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) organized an international Webinar to explore innovative ideas and the best practices taken by the AAOU members and other education enthusiasts for promotion of quality education, particularly in Asia The theme of the webinar was "Responding COVID-19 to Remove Barriers: Access, Equity, and Inclusion", a press release on Wednesday said.

This was the second event of the "AAOU Presidential Speech Series" started by AAOU covering the educational dimensions of the global pandemic. Sub-themes of the Webinar were "tutoring and monitoring during Covid-19 outbreak" and "Evaluation and assessment during COVID-19 outbreak".

Professor Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University represented Pakistan in the webinar and as a keynote speaker elaborated on Pakistan's experience and response to the pandemic.

During his keynote address, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayum shared his invaluable experience of paradigm shift from manual to automated processes at AIOU within the backdrop of pandemic.

He shared AIOU experiences on Tutoring and Mentoring Support and Evaluation and Assessment practices during novel coronavirus outspread.

The participants appreciated the adoption of different strategies, tools and use of technology. Participants asked number of questions regarding Aaghi (LMS) Portal, Tutor Portal, End Term Assessment, Standardization, Quality Assurance and possible collaboration with AIOU.

More Stories From Pakistan

