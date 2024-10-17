AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) on Thursday proposed measures for promotion of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) education.

The three-day 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities, held at Allama Iqbal Open University, concluded here.

A 10-point declaration was issued at the concluding ceremony of the conference to enhance the development of open and distance education system worldwide, particularly in Asia, and to align it with contemporary demands.

Delegates from 14 countries attended the conference in person, while education experts and researchers from six other countries participated online. A total of 180 papers were presented across various sessions during the three days.

Key points of the declaration included efforts to achieve sustainable development goals through the distance education system, aligning distance education with blended learning policies, promoting the positive use of AI, providing faculty training on AI and digital skills, encouraging research and innovation in the distance education system, introducing online courses, and working towards bridging the digital divide.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

In his address, he emphasized that modern technology especially Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, LLM, AR, and VR are gaining importance in education. However, he noted that the role of teachers remains indispensable, with technology acting as a support tool rather than a replacement.

He stressed the need to train faculty members in utilizing these technologies.

He urged upon the President of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU), Ojat Darojat, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Rahmat Budiman to establish an endowment fund to support the education of poor and deserving individuals in member countries.

He also recommended the introduction of collaboration and exchange programs among open universities in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University said that this conference had created opportunities for collaboration among open universities in Asian countries.

He highlighted the widespread impact of AI on all aspects of life and emphasized the need to work on its positive use in distance education.

Other speakers included the President of the Asian Association of Open Universities and Rector of Indonesia's Terbuka Open University, Professor Dr. Ojat Darojat; AAOU Secretary-General Dr. Rahmat Budiman; Executive Dean of Holmes Institute, Australia, Hamish Coates; President of the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada, Professor Dr. Peter Scott; and Research Professor at the University of South Africa, Paul Prinsloo.

At the end of the conference, certificates were distributed among the speakers and committee heads who contributed to the success of the event.

The Asian Association of Open Universities honored Conference Coordinator Professor Dr. Zahid Majeed with the Meritorious Honor Award for his outstanding services.