AARI arranges farewell for DG Agriculture Research

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has arranged a farewell in honor of Director General (DG) Agriculture Research Punjab Malik Allah Bukhsh who has retired from service after attaining the age of superannuation on Tuesday.

Malik Allah Bukhsh served Horticulture Department for 35 years and introduced a number of fruit varieties which have played a pivotal role in increasing notation exports.

The scientists of AARI paid best tributes to the services of Malik Allah Bukhsh rendered for promotion of horticulture on modern scientific lines.

They also presented gifts to the retiring DG Agriculture Research and expressed well wishes for him.

