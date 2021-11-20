AARI establishes honey testing lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Entomology Department of the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has established a honey testing laboratory to facilitate the general public.

Chief Scientist Entomology Department, Dr Qurban Ali said here on Saturday the honey lab equipped with latest gadgets would provide service to themasses free of cost.

People could contact the lab during office times for checking quality of honey, he added.