AARI introduces 705 crop varieties; bio-fertilizer imperative to enhance crop production: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has introduced more than 705 new varieties of various crops, fruits, vegetables, and grains to tackle rapidly changing climate conditions and improve agricultural productivity. However, use of bio-fertilizer is imperative to combat climate change and enhance crop production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has introduced more than 705 new varieties of various crops, fruits, vegetables, and grains to tackle rapidly changing climate conditions and improve agricultural productivity. However, use of bio-fertilizer is imperative to combat climate change and enhance crop production.

This was stated by Dr. Sajid-ur-Rahman Director General Agriculture Research Punjab while presiding over a one-day workshop on “the significance of bio-fertilizers” organized by Soil Bacteriology Department AARI in collaboration with Engro Fertilizers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that AARI had introduced more than 705 crop varieties while wheat varieties of this institute had captured 99 percent cultivable area in Punjab. He said that AARI was operating more than 50 laboratories for innovative crop varieties while 22 labs were ISO certified and 2.80 million tests were conducted in these labs so far, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of eco-friendly bio-fertilizers as an essential alternative to chemical fertilizers and said that introducing new crop varieties and promoting bio-fertilizer use were crucial to combat climate change, increase per-acre yield and ensure national food security.

Chief Scientist Wheat Department AARI, Dr Javaid Ahmad said that Pakistan’s agriculture faced multifaceted challenges from droughts, rising temperatures, unexpected rainfall and smog due to climate change.

He said that Pakistan was ranked among first five countries affected badly by climatic change. He urged the farmers to adopt bio-fertilizers, which help restore soil fertility and boost crop growth in addition to reducing chemical fertilizer usage up to 20 percent in the near future.

Chief Scientist Soil Chemistry Department AARI Dr. Hafiz Naeem Asghar said that developed countries had decreased consumption of chemical fertilizer up to 30 percent through bio-fertilizer adoption. “Incorporating bio-fertilizers not only supports sustainable farming but also enhances productivity”, he added.

Agronomic Head of Engro Fertilizers Syed Shozaib Gardezi highlighted his company’s role for promoting bio-fertilizers in Pakistan and said that the farmers should enrich soil fertility by incorporating organic matter such as green manure, decomposed farmyard manure, and poultry litter, instead of burning crop residues.

Dr. Muhammad Naseem Chief Scientist of Soil Chemistry and representatives of Engro Fertilizers including Amir Ghafoor, Syed Shahid Hussain Shah, Dr Ejaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad discussed bio-fertilizer production, sampling methods and usage techniques.

The participants were also provided hands-on training on bio-fertilizer preparation in laboratories.

Later, Dr. Sajid Rahman also distributed shields and certificates among the participants of the workshop.