- Home
- Pakistan
- AARI introduces 705 crop varieties; bio-fertilizer imperative to enhance crop production: Dr Sajid-u ..
AARI Introduces 705 Crop Varieties; Bio-fertilizer Imperative To Enhance Crop Production: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has introduced more than 705 new varieties of various crops, fruits, vegetables, and grains to tackle rapidly changing climate conditions and improve agricultural productivity. However, use of bio-fertilizer is imperative to combat climate change and enhance crop production
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has introduced more than 705 new varieties of various crops, fruits, vegetables, and grains to tackle rapidly changing climate conditions and improve agricultural productivity. However, use of bio-fertilizer is imperative to combat climate change and enhance crop production.
This was stated by Dr. Sajid-ur-Rahman Director General Agriculture Research Punjab while presiding over a one-day workshop on “the significance of bio-fertilizers” organized by Soil Bacteriology Department AARI in collaboration with Engro Fertilizers.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that AARI had introduced more than 705 crop varieties while wheat varieties of this institute had captured 99 percent cultivable area in Punjab. He said that AARI was operating more than 50 laboratories for innovative crop varieties while 22 labs were ISO certified and 2.80 million tests were conducted in these labs so far, he added.
He also highlighted the importance of eco-friendly bio-fertilizers as an essential alternative to chemical fertilizers and said that introducing new crop varieties and promoting bio-fertilizer use were crucial to combat climate change, increase per-acre yield and ensure national food security.
Chief Scientist Wheat Department AARI, Dr Javaid Ahmad said that Pakistan’s agriculture faced multifaceted challenges from droughts, rising temperatures, unexpected rainfall and smog due to climate change.
He said that Pakistan was ranked among first five countries affected badly by climatic change. He urged the farmers to adopt bio-fertilizers, which help restore soil fertility and boost crop growth in addition to reducing chemical fertilizer usage up to 20 percent in the near future.
Chief Scientist Soil Chemistry Department AARI Dr. Hafiz Naeem Asghar said that developed countries had decreased consumption of chemical fertilizer up to 30 percent through bio-fertilizer adoption. “Incorporating bio-fertilizers not only supports sustainable farming but also enhances productivity”, he added.
Agronomic Head of Engro Fertilizers Syed Shozaib Gardezi highlighted his company’s role for promoting bio-fertilizers in Pakistan and said that the farmers should enrich soil fertility by incorporating organic matter such as green manure, decomposed farmyard manure, and poultry litter, instead of burning crop residues.
Dr. Muhammad Naseem Chief Scientist of Soil Chemistry and representatives of Engro Fertilizers including Amir Ghafoor, Syed Shahid Hussain Shah, Dr Ejaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad discussed bio-fertilizer production, sampling methods and usage techniques.
The participants were also provided hands-on training on bio-fertilizer preparation in laboratories.
Later, Dr. Sajid Rahman also distributed shields and certificates among the participants of the workshop.
Recent Stories
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project
Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terrorists in S.Waziristan; grieves ov ..
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals20 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest20 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes20 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah20 minutes ago
-
Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.20 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day30 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over abuse of powers30 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation1 hour ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab1 hour ago