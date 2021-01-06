UrduPoint.com
AARI Scientists Start Research To Increase Export Of Citrus Fruit

Wed 06th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Scientists of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) have started work on demand-driven research to increase export of citrus fruit.

An AARI spokesman said that Pakistan was earning Rs180 million Dollars from the export of citrus fruits per annum and Punjab was contributing 90% in this export.

However, there was a wide scope to further increase this export to manifold , therefore, the AARI scientists had started work on research.

He said scientists had already developed a variety of seedless Kinnow which was in high demand in the global markets.

Now scientists were focusing on increasing taste and improving quality of the citrus fruits.

After success of experiments, new technology would also be provided to farmers so that theycould increase productivity and income of their gardens, he added.

