AARI Sets Up 'Kissan Cell'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) set up a 'Kissan Cell' for the guidance of farmers about cultivation and harvesting of different crops.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, detailed information regarding methods of enhancing per acre production of various crops, use of fertilizer and application of pesticides would be provided by a team of agricultural experts.

