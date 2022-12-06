AARI sets up 'Kissan Cell'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) set up a 'Kissan Cell' for the guidance of farmers about cultivation and harvesting of different crops.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, detailed information regarding methods of enhancing per acre production of various crops, use of fertilizer and application of pesticides would be provided by a team of agricultural experts.