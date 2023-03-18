AARI to hold national seminar on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad in collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) and Pakistan Science Foundation will organize a one-day national seminar on "Land Degradation: Threats and Potential Remedies" here on Monday (March 20).

An AARI spokesman said on Saturday that renowned agriculture scientists, experts and resource persons would delivery lectures, including Prof Dr Zahir A Zahir, President SSSP, Dr Muhammad Yaseen Prof (Retired) ISES University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Dr Muhammad Ashraf Prof of Department of Soil & Environmental Sciences University of Sargodha, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Anjum Chief Scientist Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindibhattian, Dr Nabeel Niazi Associate Professor of Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences UAF and Dr Asif Naeem Pr Scientist SESD Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB).