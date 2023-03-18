UrduPoint.com

AARI To Hold National Seminar On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AARI to hold national seminar on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad in collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) and Pakistan Science Foundation will organize a one-day national seminar on "Land Degradation: Threats and Potential Remedies" here on Monday (March 20).

An AARI spokesman said on Saturday that renowned agriculture scientists, experts and resource persons would delivery lectures, including Prof Dr Zahir A Zahir, President SSSP, Dr Muhammad Yaseen Prof (Retired) ISES University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Dr Muhammad Ashraf Prof of Department of Soil & Environmental Sciences University of Sargodha, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Anjum Chief Scientist Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindibhattian, Dr Nabeel Niazi Associate Professor of Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences UAF and Dr Asif Naeem Pr Scientist SESD Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Nuclear Agriculture Nabeel March University Of Sargodha University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

27 minutes ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' res ..

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

1 hour ago
 Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious servi ..

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits TÃ¼rkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits TÃ¼rkiye&#039;s KahramanmaraÅŸ, leaves no damages

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.