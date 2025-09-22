AARI to host annual wheat planning meeting on 23rd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) is set to host a national-level annual wheat

planning meeting on Tuesday (Sept 23), aimed at shaping the future of wheat research

and production in Pakistan.

According to Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, the meeting

will will be presided over by the Chief Scientist Agriculture Research.

Organized by the **Wheat Research Institute (WRI)**, the event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including agricultural scientists, university professors,industry experts,

private sector representatives,progressive farmers, cross the country

Participants will also explore future research priorities, improved seed varieties, and the

role of technology in meeting the rising demand for wheat in Pakistan.