AARI To Host Annual Wheat Planning Meeting On 23rd
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) is set to host a national-level annual wheat
planning meeting on Tuesday (Sept 23), aimed at shaping the future of wheat research
and production in Pakistan.
According to Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, the meeting
will will be presided over by the Chief Scientist Agriculture Research.
Organized by the **Wheat Research Institute (WRI)**, the event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including agricultural scientists, university professors,industry experts,
private sector representatives,progressive farmers, cross the country
Participants will also explore future research priorities, improved seed varieties, and the
role of technology in meeting the rising demand for wheat in Pakistan.
