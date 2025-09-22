Open Menu

AARI To Host Annual Wheat Planning Meeting On 23rd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

AARI to host annual wheat planning meeting on 23rd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) is set to host a national-level annual wheat

planning meeting on Tuesday (Sept 23), aimed at shaping the future of wheat research

and production in Pakistan.

According to Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, the meeting

will will be presided over by the Chief Scientist Agriculture Research.

Organized by the **Wheat Research Institute (WRI)**, the event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including agricultural scientists, university professors,industry experts,

private sector representatives,progressive farmers, cross the country

Participants will also explore future research priorities, improved seed varieties, and the

role of technology in meeting the rising demand for wheat in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

52 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan