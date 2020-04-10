AartAid providing much needed assistance to low income families: Jamal Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Renowned artist, former Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Head of ArtAid, Jamal Shah Friday said that ArtAid was providing the much needed assistance of food and medicine to the affected low income families in the testing times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned artist, former Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Head of ArtAid, Jamal Shah Friday said that ArtAid was providing the much needed assistance of food and medicine to the affected low income families in the testing times.

Talking to APP here, he said that it was time for us to engage all our support network in order to reach out to the needy such as the daily wagers and other downtrodden communities exposed to COVID-19 onslaught.

ArtAid was collecting necessities such as grocery items, tea, cooking oil, Sugar, medicines, detole and soap or detergents he sadi adding that ArtAid also put Art works for online auction for funds as well as barter for supplies.

He said that Corona Virus was not a fictitious scare, but a reality which had shaken the entire world. " The virus has struck our beloved motherland at a time of financial crisis making this invasion the biggest challenge of the country's history," he added.

He said that the devastating effect of the pandemic had already dismantled many strong economies the world over.

Jamal Shah urged the people to rise up to the challenge and join hands with ARTAID and enable it to protect precious lives. "Step forward and contribute generously to neutralise the grim effects of an unprecedented lock down on the less fortunate segment of society" he added