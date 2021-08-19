Aashura 10th of Muharram peacefully observes in Larkana Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Like the other parts of the country(10th of Muharram) Ashura was observed on Thursday peacefully in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Region with religious reverence.

Azadaran recalled the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his colleagues in the battlefield of Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.

Strict security measures were taken particularly on the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Big Processions were brought out by the faithful under strict security measures adopted by the district administrations and renewed their pledge to remain steadfast against all odds and uphold the banner of truth following the golden traditions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Various processions were brought out from a number of localities of the five districts. Police and Rangers patrolled the city and localities of the Division throughout the day in order to maintain law and order situation.

In Larkana city, various processions, alm and Zuljinnah were taken out on the Ashura day from Jaral Shah Bukhari, Jaffery Imam Bargah, imambargah Syed Bahdur Hussain Shah Kazmi, Mehar Shah Bukhari Imambargah, Khichi Imambargah and other imambargahs of Larkana city which went on covering on their journey on the traditional procession routes.

The main procession in Larkana city from Imam Dargah Syed Jaral Shah Bukhari and after distance on its traditional route of Bunder road, Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Fish Market, Empire Road, Jilus Bazar, Shahi Bazar terminated Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where mijlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan chowk Larkana city.

Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was also another importance icon of the day-long event to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.

Scholars highlighted the philosophy of sacrifice urging upon Ummah to follow the footprints of the Great Imam (RA), who did not bow before evil forces and upheld the fold of Islam to appease the Almighty Allah.

Religious scholars, including ulema, khateeb and Zakireen called upon the Muslims on this occasion to foster unity in their ranks to fight against inimical forces of Islam.

The participants of ashura procession offered Maghrib prayers during the course of their Journey at Pakistan chowk.

Majalis-e-Aza were also held in various Imambargahs and open places, where ulema and zakirs highlighted the Karbala tragedy and the supremacy of islam after sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 other companions.

The Zakrins highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain. They said that Imam Hussain always taught the lesson of peace, love and unity.

Preachers are wholeheartedly throwing light on bright and can did teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions who fell victims to atrocities of cruel forces of cruel rulers. The speakers in their sermon throughout the procession stressed for the unity of Ummah, and for maintaining harmony among different sects of the society.

They also called upon the people to follow the path and teaching of Imam Hussain(A.H) and the sacrifices that had been made for the cause of Islam centuries ago.

Zakirs, Naatkhawans and religious scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of righteousness, truth and justice.

Apart from this, mourners are also beating their chests as a ritual while showing their love, suffering and agony of heart and soul for the family members of the great Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) who were mercilessly assassinated. Foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Various social, volunteer organizations and political parties including scouts groups had made arrangements to provide relief aid to the participants of the processions. Besides on the occasion various social organizations had set up sabeels on various routes of the processions places in the honour of mourners.

Shahbaz Ranger Larkana, District Red Creseant Socity Larkana, CMC Hospital Larkana, Scouts and other various social and political organizations also set-up medical camps throughout Larkana city on the routes of Muharram processions.

The ambulances of Edhi Welfare centre, Khaidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Larkana and CMC Hospital Larkana were busy in taking these persons, who fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding at the time of passing of procession various Imam Bargahs and from various places of the city.

The district administrations had taken extraordinary measures to provide security to mourners by sealing off the routes with barbed wires and allowing entry of participants after thorough sreaching.

The Administration made strict security measures and had deployed over 3600 security personnel including police and Ranger.

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Wing Commander 82 Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Chandio, SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

Reports from other parts of Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, said that Ashura tenth of Muharram processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.