Aashura peacefully observed in Larkana Division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Ashura (10th of Muharram) was observed peacefully in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division with religious reverence and solemnity in commemoration of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his colleagues in the battlefield of Karbala for the supremacy of islam here on Saturday.

Big processions were brought out by the faithful under strict security measures adopted by the district administrations and renewed their pledge to remain steadfast against all odds and uphold the banner of truth following the golden traditions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Various processions were brought out from a number of localities of the five districts. Police and Rangers patrolled the city and localities of the Division throughout the day in order to maintain law and order situation.

In Larkana city, various processions, alam and Zuljinnah were taken out on the Ashura day from Jaral Shah Bukhari, Jaffery Imam Bargah, imambargah Syed Bahdur Hussain Shah Kazmi, Mehar Shah Bukhari Imambargah and other imambargahs of Larkana city which went on covering on their journey on the traditional procession routes.

The main mourning procession in Larkana city from Imambargah Dargah Syed Jaral Shah Bukhari and after distance on its traditional route of Bunder road, Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Fish Market, Empire Road, Jilus Bazar, Shahi Bazar terminated Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where mijlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan chowk Larkana city.

The participants of ashura procession offered Maghrib prayers during the course of their Journey at Pakistan chowk.

Majalis-e-Aza were also held in various Imambargahs and open places, where ulema and zakirs highlighted the Karbala tragedy and the supremacy of Islam after sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 other companions.

The Zakrins highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain. They said that Imam Hussain always taught the lesson of peace, love and unity.

Preachers are wholeheartedly throwing light on bright and can did teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions who fell victims to atrocities of cruel forces of cruel rulers.

The speakers in their sermon throughout the procession stressed for the unity of Ummah, and for maintaining harmony among different sects of the society.

They also called upon the people to follow the path and teaching of Imam Hussain (A.H) and the sacrifices that had been made for the cause of Islam centuries ago.

Apart from this, mourners flagellated showing their love, suffering and agony of heart and soul for the family members of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) who were mercilessly assassinated.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Various social, volunteer organizations and political parties including scouts groups had made arrangements to provide relief aid to the participants of the processions. Besides on the occasion various social organizations had set up sabeels on various routes of the processions places in the honour of mourners.

Shahbaz Ranger Larkana, District Red Creseant Socity Larkana, CMC Hospital Larkana, Scouts and other various social and political organizations also set-up medical camps throughout Larkana city on the routes of Muharram processions.

The ambulances of Rescue 1122, Edhi Welfare centre, Khaidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Larkana and CMC Hospital Larkana were busy in taking those persons, who fell unconscious due to flagellation from various places of the city.

Meanwhile, 18 medical camps have been set-up in various routes of Larkana city on the occasion of Ashura day by the Administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The Administration made strict security measures and had deployed over 4000 security personnel including police and Ranger.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Baig, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

Reports from other parts of Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, said that Ashura tenth of Muharram processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.