Aasia Khan Appointed Chairperson BoG, MTI Bannu

Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

The Board of Governors Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), Bannu in its meeting on Thursday appointed Aasia Khan as Chairperson Board of Governors MTI Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The board of Governors Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), Bannu in its meeting on Thursday appointed Aasia Khan as Chairperson Board of Governors MTI Bannu.

An announcement to this effect was made in a notification issued by the BoG MTI Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five-member BoG of MTI Bannu was constituted some days ago. The BoG members included Capt Sher Afzal Khan, Haleem Shah, Col Muhammad Nisar Khan and Dr Khan Bahadur Marwat.

