Aasim Siddiqui Appointed As Convener FPCCI Body On Shipping

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, All Pakistan Shipping Association, Aasim A. Siddiqui has been appointed as the Convener of FPCCI's Standing Committee on Shipping Affairs.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry is the apex trade body of the country playing an active role for the resolution of the issues of trade, industry and environment through constant dialogue with the Government. It safeguards the interests of the private sector and the country in very professional manner, said a press release here on Wednesday.

APSA, being the only organization which represents all the sectors of the shipping fraternity.

Aasim pledged to work hard for promoting the shipping and logistics industry through FPCCI platform amid difficult economic situation generated by COVID-19 pandemic.

Siddiqui thanked FPCCI President Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggoon for reposing confidence in him to lead the shipping industry and assured to work closely for the betterment of the industry.

More Stories From Pakistan

