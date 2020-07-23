UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aasiya Andrabi Shifted To Tihar Jail's Punishment Ward: Says Family

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Aasiya Andrabi shifted to Tihar jail's punishment ward: says family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were shifted to Punishment Ward of New Delhi's Tihar jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Aasiya Andrabi's younger son, Ahmed Bin Qasim, wrote on twitter, "I woke up to the news that mother and her two aides have been shifted to "Punishment Ward". The condition of this ward is terrible and the routine is extremely stringent." "Mother is almost 60 now. Her aide, Nahida Nasreen, is 54 and battling multiple illnesses. Fehmeeda Sofi is 32 but bedridden. All of them have families," Ahmed tweeted.

Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates were arrested in 2018 after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a false case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were taken to Tihar jail where they still remain imprisoned.

Aasiya Andrabi suffers from life threatening diseases such as Angiodema, Utrecaria, Arthrites, Asthma and Bronchospasm.

DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, 55, mother of two sons and a daughter, also suffers from various health issues. The family says that she has been denied proper medical care inside the infamous Tihar jail.

The Press Secretary of DeM Sofi Fehmeeda, 32, is bedridden and suffers from various health-related issues.

Regarding detentions, the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres' office has called for countries to take a very close look at incarcerations during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As countries around the world released prisoners in order to prevent outbreaks in prisons, the Supreme Court of India directed all states and administration of occupied Kashmir to release prisoners on parole, but with conditions attached.

Around 15,000 Kashmiris were arrested only after August 05, 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government repealed special status of occupied Kashmir and put the territory under military siege, which still continues. Following the outbreak of pandemic, some Kashmiri prisoners were released from various jails of occupied Kashmir.

However, thousands remain detained in various Indian jails.

Recently, prisoners lodged at district jail Islamabad in south Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the worries of their families who hail from various districts of the occupied territory. Officials in the jails had said that besides 90 inmates, a policeman and a contractor supplying daily essentials to the jail, had tested positive.

A family member of one of the detainees had told media that fitting 200 inmates in a space feasible for 60 inmates was the main cause of spreading of the virus. He added that putting the detainees in a common sharing space would worsen the situation.

Families of other Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the jails across India too have raised concerns regarding the health and ill-treatment meted out to the detainees.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Supreme Court World United Nations Jail Twitter New Delhi Hail Bin Qasim August 2018 2019 Family Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 July 2020

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

10 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

10 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.