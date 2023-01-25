UrduPoint.com

Aasma Butt Felicitates Chinese President, Embassy For Successful China Festival 2023

Published January 25, 2023

Aasma Butt felicitates Chinese President, Embassy for successful China Festival 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYA) Aasma Ismail Butt on Wednesday extended her heartfelt felicitations to President of China, Xi Jinping, and all the staff members of the Chinese Embassy for a well-organised and successful China Spring Festival 2023.

President APCOYA while talking to senior journalists here said that culture was the identity of any state and therefore, through culture, Pak-China friendship would further strengthen.

The journalists on the occasion highly appreciated the Federation's President Aasma Ismail Butt's efforts to strengthen the Pakistan-China friendship and promote the education and skills of the young generation.

They said that the future of the country was its youth and modern courses alongwith their education and training would create better employment opportunities for them. "We are happy that Aasma IsmailButt is a well-wisher of the country's young generation, and is playing a key role in providing the best educationopportunities for their bright future through the platform of her organization."

