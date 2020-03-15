HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Aata Chakki Owners Association has demanded of the Sindh government to enforce a ban on the sale of Sindh's wheat outside the province.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here Sunday, the association warned that if the ban was not enforced the crisis situation of shortage of wheat would again crop up in 2020.

"The wheat harvest has started in Sindh and the middlemen and traders from other provinces are buying the crop," wrote the association's Haroon Arain.

He warned that the inter-provincial sale would also create obstacles for the Sindh government's procurement target of 1.4 million tons.

He emphasized that the government should continuously take measures against stockpiling of the wheat supplies.