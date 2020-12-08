AAUR secured 1st position in UI GreenMetric World universities ranking 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has been ranked first in all over Pakistan and stands at position 201 among 912 participating Universities of the world as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2020.

UI GreenMetric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting & infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation and education & Research. The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 201 among the top 912 universities of the world with a total score of 6775 as per UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR congratulated the faculty members, students and staff for achieving this position and expressed that the university is working hard to provide the atmosphere where quality education & research can prosper. He further informed that the University has been awarded four Research Projects including National Center of Industrial Biotechnology, Center for Agriculture Strategy Development, pilot project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for increased Agriculture Productivity and National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics & Genomics, which will be established at PMAS-AAUR.

These projects have a great potential and will revolutionize the agriculture sector of Pakistan and that will ultimately contribute to the national development.

The Vice Chancellor said that this improvement in the ranking is also due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like reducing single use plastic bags in the University Campus, tree plantation and establishment of Plant Nursery at the University. He especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Director, University Green Office, Mr. Shahid Ali Khan and his team for their vigorous role to sensitize the students regarding environment protection.

Mr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office informed that this is a great honor for PMAS-AAUR Green Office and informed that that PMAS-AAUR improved the University Ranking as compared to the previous year 2019 i.e. 295 position out of 780 world universities to 201 position out of 912 world universities in year 2020. He further said that the PMAS-AAUR is also actively participating in the Clean & Green Pakistan Movement.