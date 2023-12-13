Aawaz II holds Provincial Consultation to mark 16-Day of Activism against Gender-based Violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Aawaz II Programme organised a provincial consultation to mark the 16 Days of Activism against

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Lahore through its provincial partners in Punjab, Peace & Justice

Network (PJN).,

The consultation,titled "Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls in Punjab," brought

together over 60 government officials, civil society representatives, and Aawaz II

forum members to discuss mechanisms for preventing and addressing GBV in the

province, according to Press Release issued here Wednesday.

.

Ms. Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Ombudsperson for Protection of Women against

Harassment at the Workplace said: "The office of the Ombudsperson has notified a

Rapid Action Task Force to create awareness of the legal framework to prevent

harassment at the workplace and expedite the reporting of case.

Ms. Sumaira Samad, Secretary Women Development Punjab said: "We must work

together to establish comprehensive safety and inclusion mechanisms that

empower all women, girls, transgenders, women with disabilities, and

women from minorities."

Dr Yasmin Zaidi, Aawaz II Team Lead, during her opening remarks said:

"Leveraging its network of 40,000 volunteers within local communities across 37

districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Aawaz II address the critical issue of

gender-based violence, child marriage and intolerance. These dedicated

community leaders actively working to empower their communities towards

positive change."

Sheikh Muzaffar Akram, representing the Crime & Monitoring Unit of Punjab

Police, presented a comprehensive overview of the initiatives undertaken to

ensure the safety and security of citizens, with a particular focus on vulnerable

groups.

Zaib Wasim, Director, Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Punjab emphasised that

these investments demonstrate the government's commitment to creating a more

just and equitable society for all.

James Hampson, County Director, British Council Pakistan said: Gender-based

violence is a serious issue requiring action from all stakeholders. The valuable

knowledge gained from our discussions will serve as a guiding light in crafting

future strategies to address harmful practices like GBV.

Director PCSW and UNFPA also spoke at the event and emphasized collective

efforts from all stakeholders. Muhammad Irshad Waheed, Director General Women Protection Authority,

acknowledged the efforts of Aawaz II for behavorial change among local

communities.

Participants from Aawaz II target districts urged the appointment and training of

staff in the health sector, police, education, and other services to effectively

address the needs of women.

They further recommended the sensitising protection service providers on gender-based violence

response, ensuring the accessibility of helplines for all individuals, including women with disabilities,

and promoting widespread dissemination of information on available services for women and

girls.

Arshad Mahmood, Head of Programme Delivery for Aawaz II at the British Council,

emphasised the urgent need to cultivate local leadership within villages. He

affirmed the programme's unwavering commitment to collaborating with all

stakeholders to create a society where women and girls could thrive in the society.

The programme has reached over 34 million individuals with its interventions, including

communication campaigns on behaviour change in 37 districts of Punjab and

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five-year-long programme is managed by the British Council with support

from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).