Aawaz II makes policy recommendations to promote Social Integration of Religious Minorities in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :MPA Ravi Kumar on Thursday said that Government has allocated funds for worship places and cemeteries and also introduced scholarships, housing colonies and other schemes to provide equitable opportunities to religious minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at a consultation on 'Social Integration of Religious Minorities' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) organized by Aawaz II in Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here, MPA Wilson Wazir said that religious minority communities and the government need to work together.

MPA Sardar Ranjeet Singh appreciated the event that brought together about 100 activists of different religious minority communities including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs from nine KP districts: Battagram, Charsadda, Swabi, Swat, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat and Peshawar. "This is the first-ever programme that has given an open platform to religious minorities to share critical issues and freely interact with legislators," he said.

The participants at the consultation are actively working for social integration in their areas, as members of district forums set up by Aawaz II, implemented by the British Council since 2020.

Earlier in the month, they were involved in a series of dialogues organized by Aawaz II in communities to commemorate the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

At the consultation in Peshawar, participants suggested responses to issues identified in the district dialogues.

To assist participants in preparing policy and budget recommendations, Omar Asghar Khan Foundation provided details of related schemes/allocations in KP's budget FY2021-22 and the Sub-National Governance Programme gave information on the budget making process.

Participants presented their recommendations to the three participating MPAs representing religious minorities in the KP Assembly. Construction of new worship places and renovations to existing places were recommended. Participants demanded that these places should also be provided security.

In Kohat, the delay in the construction of a church was raised. In Battagram, the need for a Gurdwara and a place for visiting yatrees were highlighted. The need for graveyards and shamshan ghats was also discussed.

"Without proper facilities, we have no option but to immerse bodies of our loved ones in rivers," said a participant. Others demanded transport support for people living in areas where graveyards and cremation places are at a distance.

Dr. Riffat Sardar, Chair of Aawaz II Provincial Forum recalled Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's statement that Pakistani citizens were free to follow their religion.

Dr. Sarah Safdar, Diocesan Secretary of Diocese of Peshawar and renowned academician said, "while we are all Pakistanis, the acceptance of the diversity among us will promote peace in our society".

Imran Takkar, Co-chair of Aawaz II Provincial Forum thanked the participants and the legislators for the invigorating interaction.

Ms. Rashida Dohad, Executive Director of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, committed to documenting the discussions so that follow up actions may be taken.

Aawaz II Programme works with local communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to promote the rights of children, women, youth, and other vulnerable groups, to work towards a more inclusive, tolerant and peaceful Pakistan.