Aawaz II Observes Int'l Day Of PWDs In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Sungi Development Foundation, under the British Council’s Aawaz II programme, here on Wednesday marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by hosting a discussion focused on the social inclusion of women with disabilities.

The event, part of Aawaz II’s 16 Days of Activism Campaign, highlighted barriers faced by women with disabilities and emphasized empowering them for community leadership.

A newly formed Special Interest Group (SIG) of 20 women with disabilities aims to create awareness, advocate for disability-sensitive policies and promote inclusive practices by engaging local communities and government departments. This year’s theme of the Day, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," underscores the vital role of persons with disabilities in building equitable societies.

Speakers, including Fiza Tasleem, stressed that existing gender-based violence (GBV) policies overlook the specific needs of women with disabilities. Participants called for accessible shelters, healthcare, legal aid, and revised GBV laws in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to include disability-sensitive provisions. They also recommended implementing the 2 percent job quota for persons with disabilities in public and private sectors.

Shahid Aziz, Programme Manager of Aawaz II, reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to empowering women with disabilities and strengthening collaboration between communities and government bodies to ensure inclusive development.

