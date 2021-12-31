Aawaz-II organises Provincial Consultation on Social Inclusion in LGs

Executive Director, Shirkat Gah and Member-Aawaz-II Provincial Forum Farida Shaheed on Friday said that the local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were significant as they help build social capital, improve delivery of public services and educate citizens about their rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Executive Director, Shirkat Gah and Member-Aawaz-II Provincial Forum Farida Shaheed on Friday said that the local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were significant as they help build social capital, improve delivery of public services and educate citizens about their rights.

She expressed these views during her her key note address at consultation on Social Inclusion in KP's New Local Government.

According to a press release issued here, Aawaz II Programme works with local communities in KP and Punjab to promote the rights of children, women, youth, and other vulnerable groups, to work towards a more inclusive, tolerant and peaceful Pakistan. Aawaz II is a programme managed by the British Council.About 100 activists from 5 districts of KP attended the consultation.

Shabina Ayaz, Resident Director of Aurat Foundation recommended that better training and awareness is needed to ensure that no citizen is denied the right of representation. She also recommended that political parties must be bound to give 5% tickets to women in local elections, on the same lines as elections to the provincial and national assemblies.

Abdul Wajid, PWD representative and & Ms. Namkeen, member of Trans-Alliance recommended that local governments should gather data on vulnerable groups.

Training of elected councillors and their coordination with local administration, civil society and people was recommended by child rights activist Imran Takkar. Mr. Takkar also said better facilities for birth, marriage/divorce registration at the Village/Neighbourhood Council level will reduce gender-based violence and early-age marriage.

The consultation suggested that elected councils at the village/neighbourhood andTehsil levels seek ways to include marginalized groups in development planning.

Aawaz-II can play an effective role in supporting citizen engagement with local government and strive for the involvement of marginalized groups in using the opportunities it presents for better services and reduced vulnerabilities.