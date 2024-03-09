Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Aawaz Il organised a two-day learning and experience sharing forum with community leaders, members of Aawaz Il forums, and youth volunteers from 15 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The event highlighted community engagement and behaviour change efforts of Aavwaz ll in addressing critical issues like gender-based violence, child marriage, tolerance and social cohesion.

Henrietta Hamilton Deputy Development Director, FCDO in Pakistan emphasized the collective action needed to address complexed challenges of GBV, child marriage and minority rights that has been exacerbated by factors, "Climate change adds complexities to GBV but together we can find long-term solutions for a more inclusive society."

Faizi, transgender rights campaigner from Aawaz II District Forum Toba Tek Singh shared how "lf we want marginalised communities to be safe and protected, we need to integrate these communities into society and reduce the distances and differences between them.Today, it is not just me standing here before you but many others like me."

Rabia Javeri Agha, Chairperson National Commission on Human Rights highlighted that change in attitudes and mindsets requires continuous efforts and looked to the civil society in Supporting them.

"The government is committed to providing greater space for civil society and NGOs to thrive and we hope to collaborate to scale up successful initiatives & replication to address child rights," urged Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child.

"A comprehensive policy is currently being drafted with support from academia and representatives from various marginalized communities. I invite citizens to reach out to Social Welfare Department office for suggestions," Deputy

Director, Social Welfare Department Punjab, Muhammad Shahid.

"Effective community engagement is paramount to successful policy development and implementation, especially when aiming for behaviour change," shared Dr Yasmin Zaidi, Aawaz I Team lead while emphasising the need for enhanced collaboration with relevant Government departments.

Participants recommended continued focus on behaviour change for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities, transgender persons and religious minorities. District level structures, helplines and support structures facilitating women at the grassroots level were also discussed at the event. Resource allocation for government departments for community engagement in collaboration with marginalized groups was also stressed. Participants also discussed the need for all policies and legislations to have community engagement component focusing women, religious minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender persons.

Aawaz Il is a programme managed by the British Council with support from the Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office (FCD0).