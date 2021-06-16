Ab-e-Pak Authority to provide clean drinking water to millions: governor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority would provide clean drinking water to 7.6 million people by end of the current year at a cost of Rs 5 billion.

The clean drinking water will also be available to about 15 million people in the province by end of the next Calendar year for which 1,538 water filtration plants would be installed. The PC-I of 525 filtration plants is in pipeline for approval.

He was addressing a press conference after inaugurating filtration plants under Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority at the Circuit House here. Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faizullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, MPAs Ch Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and Chairman Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authorit Dr Shakeel were also present.

The governor said installation of 138 water filtration plants would be completed by end of October and clean drinking water would be available to millions of people.

He said the PTI government had constituted a Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to citizens and its board was comprising of non-political personalities.

He said 70 per cent diseases spread due to polluted water, adding that now the clean drinking water would be available to people at village, town, tehsil and city level in the province.

He said: " The past governments had installed each filtration plant at a cost of Rs 10 to 15 million but we are installing a plant at a cost of only Rs 3.8 million", adding that the authority would install six filtration plants in Constituencies of each MPA and MNA and record of the authority had been uploaded at website and every one could check it.

To a question, he said that parliament was a respectable and supreme institute and its respect should be maintained at all cost.

The Punjab Overseas Commission had so far redressed about 8,000 applications/complaints of overseas Pakistanis out of total 18,000.

Earlier,Chaudhry Sarwar distributed shields among LPG dealers on completion of firefighting training.

Founder chairman LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Irfan Khokhar, SSP Investigation Muhammad Afzaland other were also present.