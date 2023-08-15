'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' programme launched in district

The caretaker Punjab government's revolutionary programme 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' (now the villages will shine) kicks-off in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker Punjab government's revolutionary programme 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' (now the villages will shine) kicks-off in the district on Tuesday.

Under this project, cleanliness was made in union council 158 of Chak 80-JB Nanak Sar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the project in the union council by lifting garbage.

Assistant Commissioner Kamran Sagheer, Chief Officer District Council Imran Sindhu and others were present on the occasion.

The DC said that the caretaker Punjab government initially allocated an amount of Rs 8 billion for the programme.

He said that a management sub-committee is being set up for implementation of the programme. Secretary Union Council, Lumberdar and village watchman will be important members of the committee.