Open Menu

'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' Programme Launched In District

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 10:04 PM

'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' programme launched in district

The caretaker Punjab government's revolutionary programme 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' (now the villages will shine) kicks-off in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker Punjab government's revolutionary programme 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge' (now the villages will shine) kicks-off in the district on Tuesday.

Under this project, cleanliness was made in union council 158 of Chak 80-JB Nanak Sar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the project in the union council by lifting garbage.

Assistant Commissioner Kamran Sagheer, Chief Officer District Council Imran Sindhu and others were present on the occasion.

The DC said that the caretaker Punjab government initially allocated an amount of Rs 8 billion for the programme.

He said that a management sub-committee is being set up for implementation of the programme. Secretary Union Council, Lumberdar and village watchman will be important members of the committee.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Billion

Recent Stories

5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

14 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ext ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extends felicitations to Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Pro ..

Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

32 minutes ago
 KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer w ..

KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer with Best Officer of Year Award ..

26 minutes ago
 Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durab ..

Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durable peace in South Asia: PM AJK ..

20 minutes ago
 Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 ..

Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 complaints in 6 months

20 minutes ago
PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

20 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

20 minutes ago
 Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

32 minutes ago
 WAPDA White wins Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi match

WAPDA White wins Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi match

14 minutes ago
 DC Mardan visits Divisional Secretariat

DC Mardan visits Divisional Secretariat

14 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah C ..

China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan