"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Under the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program, cleaning of the drain systems of the 8 urban and 83 rural union councils is progressing well.

Secretary Union Council is monitoring this campaign's success.

One loader rickshaw and three sanitary employees are allotted by each union council for cleaning. The cleaning efforts are being observed by assistant commissioners and assistant directors of local government. The commissioners predicted that the Bahawalpur district's villages would start to look tidy and clean like urban areas fairly soon.