Open Menu

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" Program Underway In 91 Union Councils Of Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 06:23 PM

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

Under the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program, cleaning of the drain systems of the 8 urban and 83 rural union councils is progressing well

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Under the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program, cleaning of the drain systems of the 8 urban and 83 rural union councils is progressing well.

Secretary Union Council is monitoring this campaign's success.

One loader rickshaw and three sanitary employees are allotted by each union council for cleaning. The cleaning efforts are being observed by assistant commissioners and assistant directors of local government. The commissioners predicted that the Bahawalpur district's villages would start to look tidy and clean like urban areas fairly soon.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship b ..

AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship begins tomorrow in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jad ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jadwa Investment

17 minutes ago
 PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness camp ..

PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness campaign at the prominent tourist ..

13 minutes ago
 Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Ri ..

Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Riverine area being curbed: Care ..

13 minutes ago
 MoIB releases details of payments made to media fo ..

MoIB releases details of payments made to media for ads during last 2 years

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital ..

Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital Gujar Khan

10 minutes ago
Health minister calls on prime minister

Health minister calls on prime minister

10 minutes ago
 PM directs measures to address issues confronting ..

PM directs measures to address issues confronting overseas Pakistanis

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

10 minutes ago
 UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

10 minutes ago
 7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Proph ..

7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Prophethood: Haqqani

24 minutes ago
 US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trad ..

US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trade economic, trade ties

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan