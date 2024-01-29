Open Menu

“Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” Programme In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM

“Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” programme in full swing

The 3rd phase of a programme “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” is in full swing in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 3rd phase of a programme “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” is in full swing in the district.

According to official sources, the staff of local government and community development has marked numbers at the homes in addition to cleanliness of bazaars in villages.

The officers concerned have been directed to speed up measures for model villages.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has also warned that the negligence in removing debris and cleanliness of the village will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against responsible staff.

He directed for achieving 100 percent targets of the programme.

The DC also visited Iqbal stadium and reviewed the measures for its up-gradation. He said that organizing cricket matches at international level in the stadium is a priority while planning is also in the pipeline to facilitate the cricket lovers in the stadium.

Officers of various departments were also present.

