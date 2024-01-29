“Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” Programme In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
The 3rd phase of a programme “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” is in full swing in the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 3rd phase of a programme “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gey” is in full swing in the district.
According to official sources, the staff of local government and community development has marked numbers at the homes in addition to cleanliness of bazaars in villages.
The officers concerned have been directed to speed up measures for model villages.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has also warned that the negligence in removing debris and cleanliness of the village will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against responsible staff.
He directed for achieving 100 percent targets of the programme.
The DC also visited Iqbal stadium and reviewed the measures for its up-gradation. He said that organizing cricket matches at international level in the stadium is a priority while planning is also in the pipeline to facilitate the cricket lovers in the stadium.
Officers of various departments were also present.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published2 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District14 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.16 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran16 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz16 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare13 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC13 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations7 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore7 minutes ago