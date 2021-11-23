Ababeel Force to curb street crimes in city

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has decided to form "Ababeel Force" in the provincial metropolis to curb street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has decided to form "Ababeel Force" in the provincial metropolis to curb street crimes.

The IGP office sources informed on Tuesday that the Ababeel Force would comprise 1,600 police officials from the elite force and perform duty in two shifts.

The officials would patrol city roads and streets on motorcycles. Four officials on two bikes would patrol together to provide needed assistance to teach other in the time of need.

The forces wearing jackets would also be equipped with all necessary gadgets including cameras and weapons. The cameras would also help in monitoring the police officials' performance.

