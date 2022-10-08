UrduPoint.com

Ababeel Sqaud Equipped With Heavy Bikes, Taser Guns, Modern Gadgets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Ababeel Sqaud equipped with heavy bikes, taser guns, modern gadgets

SSP Operation, Kashif Abbasi here on Saturday handed over modern heavy bikes, taser guns, and other gadgets to Ababeel Squad aiming to improve security measures for protection of properties and lives of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Operation, Kashif Abbasi here on Saturday handed over modern heavy bikes, taser guns, and other gadgets to Ababeel Squad aiming to improve security measures for protection of properties and lives of people.

A ceremony in this connection was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that besides other concerned staff was attended by SP Cantt. Mohammad Azhar and DSP City Patrolling Usman Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said the objective of Ababeel Squad was to combat street crimes and the performance of the squad was commendable so far.

He directed the jawans of Ababeel Squad to utilize their energies for combing anti-social elements, so that the goal of peaceful society would be achieved.

Abbasi said that the process of providing necessary tools and equipment to Squad has been started that would not only improve the performance of the squad but would also help eliminate street crimes in the provincial metropolis.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Usman Khan

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

38 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.