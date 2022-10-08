Ababeel Sqaud equipped with heavy bikes, taser guns, modern gadgets

(@FahadShabbir)

SSP Operation, Kashif Abbasi here on Saturday handed over modern heavy bikes, taser guns, and other gadgets to Ababeel Squad aiming to improve security measures for protection of properties and lives of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Operation, Kashif Abbasi here on Saturday handed over modern heavy bikes, taser guns, and other gadgets to Ababeel Squad aiming to improve security measures for protection of properties and lives of people.

A ceremony in this connection was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that besides other concerned staff was attended by SP Cantt. Mohammad Azhar and DSP City Patrolling Usman Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said the objective of Ababeel Squad was to combat street crimes and the performance of the squad was commendable so far.

He directed the jawans of Ababeel Squad to utilize their energies for combing anti-social elements, so that the goal of peaceful society would be achieved.

Abbasi said that the process of providing necessary tools and equipment to Squad has been started that would not only improve the performance of the squad but would also help eliminate street crimes in the provincial metropolis.