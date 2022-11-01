Ababeel Squad launched in Kohat to curb street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Kohat police has launched a special squad called "Ababeel squad" to curb street crimes and maintain peace in the city.

The squad consists of 34 motorcycles and trained police personnel who will patrol the city streets around the clock. Dressed in a special uniform, the Ababeel Squad is equipped with wireless communication, body cameras, and other state-of-the-art equipment.

The Ababeel squad has been set up on the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari, and part of ongoing reforms in police force .

The Ababeel Squad is launched after recent attacks on police posts and the rising number of street crimes in the city.

The purpose of launching the squad is to improve the law and order situation, especially hand grenade attacks on police installations and street crimes.

The DPO said that Ababbel Squad has been formed with the objective of effective policing to deal with serious crimes, especially street crimes and incidents of attacks on police vehicles, polio teams, and check-posts.

He said that police are committed to ensuring a peaceful environment for the citizens.