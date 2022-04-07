UrduPoint.com

Ababil Force Launched To Curb Street Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:15 PM

DIG Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday formally launched Ababil Force in Abbottabad district to curb street crimes, protect the people and work for a crime-free society

The Ababil Force would consist of squads of heavy motorcycles to carry out patrolling in the district and keep eye on suspicious activities and street crimes.

DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi briefed the DIG on the responsibilities of Ababil Force and said that it would work in the most important police stations of the district with the objective of preventing street crimes and acting as first responders in case of any crime.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the DIG said that Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari had set up the Ababil Force which had started regular work in Peshawar city.

In view of this, its effectiveness has been extended to other districts as well and Ababil Force has been set up consisting of the best soldiers of Abbottabad District Police Force who have also been given special training.

