UrduPoint.com

Ababil Squad Formed In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Ababil Squad formed in Kohat

KOHAT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) ::On the request of District Police Officer Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has provided a 34-member motorcycle riding squad to the Kohat police.

According to the Kohat police, under this important initiative, a special patrolling force called "Ababil Squad" has been formed with an objective to effectively deal with street crimes and incidents of attacks on police installations.

The IGP has also directed the Kohat police to utilize their energies for improving the law and order, especially by curbing the street crimes and attacks on police installations. He said protection of the lives and properties of the people was the prime responsibility of the police force.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Kohat

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.