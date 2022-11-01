Ababil Squad formed in Kohat

KOHAT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) ::On the request of District Police Officer Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has provided a 34-member motorcycle riding squad to the Kohat police.

According to the Kohat police, under this important initiative, a special patrolling force called "Ababil Squad" has been formed with an objective to effectively deal with street crimes and incidents of attacks on police installations.

The IGP has also directed the Kohat police to utilize their energies for improving the law and order, especially by curbing the street crimes and attacks on police installations. He said protection of the lives and properties of the people was the prime responsibility of the police force.