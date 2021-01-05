ABAD appeals to world to help solve Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Association of Builders and Developers( ABAD) Pakistan Chairman Fayyaz Illyas on Tuesday urged the international community to help the IIOJK people who were facing suppression of their human rights and brutalities by the Indian government.

Fayyaz Illyas, in a statement, said builders and developers of Pakistan fully supported the long struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination in the light of United Nations resolutions.

" Our hearts beat with those of innocent Kashmiris. We will continue our unconditional support to them," he reassured.

He said the 'Right to Self-Determination Day' marked 72nd anniversary of United Nation's resolution suggesting that the future of Kashmiri people should be decided through a plebiscite under the supervision of the UN.

He condemned the arrogance of India.

Instead of giving the Kashmiris the right to self-determination, India erased the disputed status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through an amendment to its constitution in 2019 , and announced its annexation.

He urged the world community, including the international media, to raise voice on India's atrocities in the IIOJK and extend support to the innocent Kashmiri people.

The ABAD chairman said the Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to the peace and economic prosperity mainly in South Asia, and the entire world should make joint efforts to resolve the issue.

Fayyaz Illyas appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy and bold stand on the Kashmir cause. The present government was effectively extending its moral support and lobbying in the world for legitimate rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.