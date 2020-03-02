UrduPoint.com
ABAD Appreciates Lifting Of Ban On Construction In Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman, Mohsin Sheikhani has lauded the lifting of ban on issuance of No-Objection Certificate for any kind of construction and development activities in Gwadar with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman, Mohsin Sheikhani has lauded the lifting of ban on issuance of No-Objection Certificate for any kind of construction and development activities in Gwadar with immediate effect.

In a statement on Monday, Chairman ABAD said lifting of the ban will not only create millions of jobs for the people of Gwadar but it will also have positive effects on Baluchistan and Pakistan's economy.

He recalled that Gwa dar Development Authority (GDA), in 2016, had imposed the ban initially for a period of six months on the grounds that it was in the process of revision of the Gwadar Master Plan as a "Smart Port City Master Plan" to meet the need of a modern port city.

Mohsin Sheikhani lauded the efforts of Chief Minister of Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan and Director General Gwadar Development Authority Shahzeb Khan Kakar in completing the Gwadar master plan.

The Chairman ABAD said lifting of ban on all kinds of NOCs for housing, commercial, industrial, warehouses and all types of construction and industrial activities in the jurisdiction of GDA would make Gwadar a hub for trade, construction and all types of businesses.

Mohsan Sheikhani pointed out that government of Baluchistan and GDA initiative would bring local and foreign investment in Gwadar. He also expressed his gratitude for reinstating of old NOCs.

It may be mentioned here that during a visit of ABAD house on February 17, Director General GDA Shahzeb Khan Kakar has unveiled new Master Plan of Gwadar and said that all major hurdles for the development of Gwadar were removed.

