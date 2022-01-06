UrduPoint.com

ABAD Can Play Pivotal Role In Gwadar's Development: GDA DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambarani has said that Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) can play a pivotal role in development of Gwadar

He was addressing members of ABAD at ABAD House here. Senior Vice Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hanif Memon, Vice Chairman Altaf Kantawala, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia, former chairmen ABAD Junaid Ashraf Taloo and Arif Jeewa, Director Gwadar Town Planning Shahid Ali and a large number of ABAD members were present on this occasion, said a statement on Thursday.

The DG GDA said that Master Plan of Gwadar is approved and all problems including NOCs of builders and developers investing in Gwadar will be solved soon.

He said that the security problems of Gwadar have been solved and problems being faced by builders and developers in Gwadar will be solved on priority basis.

He also announced to organize Gwadar Investment Conference soon.

Speaking on this occasion Senior Vice Chairman Hanif Memon said that Gwadar is an International Trade Hub connecting South Asia, Central Asia and middle East.

He said that the development of Gwadar port is development of Balochistan. ABAD is all set to play important role for development of Gwadar but problems of members like granting NOCs, Land Title should be resolved on immediate basis and an automated system One Window System be installed for issuing NOCs and other related services in GDA, he said.

He said that many of ABAD members had purchased land and got NOCs through proper channel but title issues were not solved and later on these NOCs were cancelled without any appropriate reason.

He requested DG GDA to solve these problems so that builders and developers could play active role for development of Gwadar.

