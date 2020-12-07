ABAD chairman expresses concern on steel bars price hike

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Association of Builders And Developers (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas Monday expressed his concern over abrupt and unilateral increase in steel bars price and termed it damaging to the housing and construction industry.

Demanding action against the steel manufacturers' cartel, in a statement , he said despite the low price of raw material for steel manufacturing, they had raised steel bar price by Rs2,000 per ton pushing the price to Rs120,500 per ton. This would prove a setback for the construction industry; which is capable to provide jobs to big number skilled and unskilled workforce of the country, he added.

He said steel was used as forty percent of total materials in a high-rise building while the share of steel in residential unit was twenty to twenty five percent. Thus, the price of a house would visibly increase, he maintained.

He said it was high time to fully activate Competition Commission of Pakistan to control cartelization and save housing and construction industry which was the largest jobs provider sector after agriculture.