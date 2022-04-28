UrduPoint.com

ABAD Chairman For Supporting Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ABAD Chairman for supporting Pak armed forces

Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan Mohsin Sheikhani on Thursday appealed to all countrymen to safeguard interests of Pakistan and to defend its armed forces on all platforms, especially on social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan Mohsin Sheikhani on Thursday appealed to all countrymen to safeguard interests of Pakistan and to defend its armed forces on all platforms, especially on social media.

In a statement issued here, the ABAD Chairman said that it was unfortunate that some quarters were deliberately trying to criticize and malign Pakistan armed forces, which remained alert round the clock for the security and safety of our beloved country and the people.

"We should all collectively try to strengthen the country and its defenders and stay away from being instrumentals of enemies," he added.

Mohsin Sheikhani said that freedom of speech and freedom of expression were essential for a democratic society but it did not mean that any body could freely say and express anything one wanted whether in favour of or against our motherland.

We all must draw a line and behave very responsibly, he asserted.

