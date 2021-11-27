ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2021) Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Mohsin Shaikhani said on Saturday that Nasla Tower is not an issue only for Karachi but also for them.

The ADAB Chairman said that whether they were terrorists that they were charged with batons. He was addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Shaikhani said that criticized the Sindh government, saying that it had given them assurance that regularisations would take place but unfortunately Sindh Assembly yesterday passed the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and ignored the relevant resolution.

He said that the buildings are being constructed across the country without proper plans but why they are being restricted even from holding a protest.

He said 700 buildings are still under construction but no one has expressed any concerns (about whether or not due process is followed). He said that no building is constructed in a single day.

"Is it not the responsibility of institutions to check all matters beforehand?" he asked.

The association had earlier called for a strike by the construction sector to protest the Supreme Court's orders for the demolition of the tower. The protest was held a day earlier, following the apex court's orders that the demolition work be completed within a week. As demonstrators advanced on to Shahrah-e-Faisal, the police baton-charged them, also tossing teargas shells their way.

Shaikhani said that ABAD wants the government to develop a one-window facility for the process of granting permissions.

He said the "parallel" legal systems operating in the country, adding that no country should have two sets of laws.

He stated that demolition orders were given five years after the construction of the building. He questioned how people will invest after this. He also highlighted that17 NOCs are needed to construct a building. He said there is more focus on demolition and less on compensating the affectees.

The ABAD chairman demanded the government create an institution "that will not bother anyone after the approval of an NOC, adding that 300 construction plans are still pending approval in Karachi after many years.

Shaikhani appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the army chief and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to look into the matter and resolve all the issues the sector faces.

He said that the Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon was concerned only about "saving his job" while Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah " have not taken any interest.

He said that foreign investors will not invest in Pakistan if work is not allowed to progress. He also warned that "work will be stopped everywhere where the documentation is not accepted".

On other hand, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Chairman Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that all those people behind issuance of 17 in Nasla Tower's case should be arrested.

He questioned the procession of permission, suggesting that the association of builders form a committee to hear complaints from people.