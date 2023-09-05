ABAD delegation meets caretaker home minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday underlined the importance of revival of business activities for creating more employment opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz on Tuesday underlined the importance of revival of business activities for creating more employment opportunities.

He was talking to a 12-member delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) led its Chairman Altaf Tai, at his office.

He observed that assistance would be extended to the businessmen community including construction industry to ensuring a peaceful and crime free environment.

The delegation informed the Home Minister that ABAD members were facing acute challenges due to the issue of land grabbing in different city areas and the alleged involvement of local police in it.

"The issue of land grabbing is creating problems and frustrations among the business community as some police officials are involved in corrupt practices and criminally involved in land grabbing and encroachment of land of ABAD members", the delegation added.

The minister assured the delegation that the matter would be investigated and action be taken against anyone involved.

"The DIGP Special Branch was being issued specific directives to look into the alleged involvement of police officials in land grappling and submit a comprehensive report in this regard ", he maintained.