ABAD Delegation Meets DG HDA Zahid Hussain Shar

ABAD delegation meets DG HDA Zahid Hussain Shar

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) called upon the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar at the HDA Secretariat here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) called upon the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar at the HDA Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by ABAD Hyderabad Region Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Farooqi, discussed the issues about the housing schemes and commercial projects in the district.

The delegation emphasizes the need to expedite the development of the Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension housing projects.

They asked the DG to arrange funds to complete the long-delayed Sarmast project which was a low-cost scheme consisting of over 33,000 plots.

The DG briefed the delegation that the authority did not have funds to complete those mega housing projects and that Sindh Government's financial assistance was required to complete those projects.

The two sides also discussed the issues of External Development Charges (EDC) and Betterment Charges which were paid by the builders for the development works.

