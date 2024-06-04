ABAD delegation meets Karachi Police Chief, expresses satisfaction with security measures

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
A six-member delegation from the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) met with Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas at the Karachi Police office on Tuesday
According to a news release, the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the Karachi Police to maintain law and order in the city.
During the meeting, they discussed security measures in detail. The delegation briefed the city police chief about the issues faced by the construction industry, and the Additional IGP Karachi assured that these issues would be resolved on a priority basis.
The delegation was led by ABAD Chairman Asif Sumsum and included Mustafa Sheikhani, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Awais Thanvi, and others.
