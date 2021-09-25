ABAD elects new body

UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Sheikhani, Pakistan's leading builder and developer, and Patron-in-Chief of Allied Panel in Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan on Saturday was unanimously elected as Chairman ABAD for the term of 2021-2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Mohsin Sheikhani, Pakistan's leading builder and developer, and Patron-in-Chief of Allied Panel in Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) of Pakistan on Saturday was unanimously elected as Chairman ABAD for the term of 2021-2022. While Hanif Memon, Altaf Kantawala and Sufian Adhia were elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of the organization respectively. Eng. Akber Shaikh was elected as Chairman Northern Region and Qamar Zaman as Vice Chairman Sub-Region Hyderabad, said ABAD release. The new office-bearers will take charge of their offices from October 1.

The election of new office-bearers was held during the annual general meeting of the association at ABAD House, Karachi and Lahore simultaneously. The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the association. The meeting unanimously approved all new members of the Central Executive Committee and Regional Executive Committee from Allied Penal, who were elected unopposed.

Mohsin Sheikhani has earlier served ABAD as Chairman for three times.

Newly elected Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani thanked all ABAD members for electing the new team unanimously.

Sheikhani pledged that he would work tirelessly to resolve problems of members and for the betterment of the ABAD without any discrimination. He would try his best to use all available resources for the development of construction industry in the country as he had done in past during his three terms as Chairman ABAD. He was hopeful that the unity shown by the members for electing new office-bearers would prevail in future as well.

Other newly elected office bearers also thanked the members for their support and said that they would leave no stone unturned to solve the issues, facing their community and the industry members.

