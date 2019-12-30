UrduPoint.com
ABAD Gives Suggestions To Hafeez For Increasing Property Tax Collection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenues , Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that housing and construction sector can play the role of backbone in the development of economy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenues , Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that housing and construction sector can play the role of backbone in the development of economy.

This he said while talking to the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called him on at his office on Monday.The delegation was led by Hassan Bakhshi, which presented various proposals to enhance the property business in the country and improve tax collection for the government.

The proposals were regarding taxation rates on property, building height restrictions in Karachi and rationalization of Property valuation tables and some other policy related exemptions that could help in smooth functioning of the property business and further accelerate the economic activity in the country.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister discussed the proposals in detail with the delegation and after taking the views of the Chairman FBR, assured the members of the delegation that all possible help will be provided to the sector keeping in view the principles of equity, transparency and fair play.

The Adviser said that he realizes the importance of the business and wants to engage more with the sector for better facilitation and understanding. He directed the delegation to further refine their proposals for a positive outcome and meet again in the second week of January so that the matters could progress ahead.

